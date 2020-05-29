Competitive Drive: Plans being made for 86th NBC World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For 85 years, through both the Great Depression and World War II, the NBC World Series hasn’t missed a beat.

While the coronavirus pandemic has put the clamps on the sports world over the past few months, the annual Summer baseball classic is moving forward.

“We are planning to play the NBC World Series to start sometime in July or early August,” said Kevin Jenks, Tournament Director/General Manager for the NBC World Series.

While teams have come from as far away as Alaska in years past, Jenks says that might not be the case this year.

“Typically we’ve had a field of 30-32 teams, we are probably going to be looking at something like half that now,” said Jenks.

In years past, the NBC World Series took place at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. In 2019, it moved over to Eck Stadium at Wichita State University, while Riverfront stadium was being built.

“We do have an agreement in principle with the Wind Surge that we will play down there, but we are at the mercy of Major League Baseball right now,” said Jenks.

With the Wichita Wind Surge season hanging in the balance, the NBC World Series could potentially be the first event held at the new ballpark.

“If they don’t have any other events and if they feel the NBC World Series makes sense to have the first major event there, then that’s great, that’s fantastic,” said Jenks.

In order to make it all happen, Jenks says there will need to be fans in the stands.

“We couldn’t hold the NBC World Series without fans, so, we will need to meet a minimum requirement basically of how many fans, we are still looking at that from a lot of different models,” said Jenks. “We will make sure that the safety of our players and our fans first and foremost.”

Jenks says they are looking at two different scenarios revolving around the 86th NBC World Series.

He says one would be the opportunity of the NBC World Series being played earlier in August. Another scenario would include starting up in mid-August.