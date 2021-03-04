Competitive Drive: Quentin Saunders remains humble, focused after winning third straight state wrestling title

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Quentin Saunders is a KSHSAA 6A state wrestling champion for the third straight year.

Last weekend, the Wichita West junior capped off his three peat by winning the title in the 182 pound class for the second straight year.

“The match went real simple, real smooth, how I wanted it to go, it wasn’t nothing difficult,” said Saunders on Saturday.

He won at 170 pounds as freshman.

“We ain’t going to satisfy for nothing less, but more, it is always more to get,” said Saunders.

Wrestling has taken Saunders many places.

In 2017, he competed and won in the Pan American Wrestling Championships in Chile. The following year he would compete and win once again when the event was held in Mexico.

“Wrestling it just exciting, your energy, it gets you right, I’m glad to do it,” said Saunders.

His work on the mat has caught the attention of colleges across the country.

“I got one from Northern Colorado, Penn State, they’ve just been sending me offers,” said Saunders.

When he isn’t out winning championships and state titles, Saunders is paying it forward, by teaching the younger generation about the sport.

“I just tell them to keep there head up, when they lose, it’s just a loss but they still got another day, another chance,” said Saunders.

Saunders also stars on the gridiron, as a running back for the Pioneers football team.