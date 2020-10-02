Competitive Drive: Roy Sanders takes the nickname “The Fridge” and runs with it

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — You might remember William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

The larger than life 335-pound defensive lineman scored three touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver during his decade long NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, there is a new fridge in town up at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.

Senior Roy Sanders has taken the nickname now bestowed upon him by some of the local media in Salina and running with it.

“I don’t think I’m going to get that big, I’m close, if I’m not the fridge, I’m the mini-fridge,” said Sanders.

At 6’0″, 265lbs, the senior fullback may not be the massive figure Perry was when he was Super Bowl shuffling his way into the end zone for the Bears. However, he has proven to be a daunting task for opposing defenses.

In two games so far this season, Sanders has found the end zone five times.

“I touch the ball and it’s kind of like you’re in your own world basically, as soon as you step out and see that one person left, you’re just like well, guess it’s time to bring out the lawnmower,” said Sanders. “I may not out run anybody or anything, but, getting into open space with the ball, it feels nice, it’s a great feeling.

He’s skill set has given Coyotes head coach Myers Hendrickson some options. Hendrickson, who says Sanders best trait is his versatility, hasn’t been shy about lining him up almost anywhere he can.

“He can take direct snaps and run the ball and I think everybody is seeing that now, he’s going to catch the ball extremely well out of the backfield and also you can hand him the ball, you can line him up literally in every position on offense and he’s going to be effective,” said Hendrickson.

What maybe stands out the most about Sanders is the competitive drive he brings, every time he steps on the field.

“Coming out here and having all these guys, all the 100, 150 guys behind you saying hey, lets do this, it really pushes you to be better,” said Sanders.

Before Sanders came to Kansas Wesleyan, he played at Sacramento City College in his hometown of Sacramento, California.