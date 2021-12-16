Competitive Drive: Sterling College women’s basketball thrives on home grown talent

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) – Being nationally ranked and on a winning streak is nothing new for the Sterling College women’s basketball team. Either is recruiting Kansas grown talent.

As of this article, the Warriors are 13-1 and ranked No. 9 nationally in NAIA. Last season they won 30 straight games, and are on a similar pace this season.

“They are very explosive. They are phenomenal shooters,” K.C. Bassett. “That really makes the defense defend them in a different way.”

The Warriors rely on speed to make up for their size. Their tallest players are listed at 5-foot-10, and their top two scorers are 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-5.

“The team bonding that we’re doing is helping in all aspects of our game and in our lives,” said Emmiley Hendrixson. A senior guard for the Warriors. “I think that is really helping us push through.”

Of the 14 players on the Warriors’ roster, 12 of them are from small-town Kansas.

“It’s been really fun because we played each other in high school so we already made that connection,” said Bailey Albright, a senior guard from Kingman. “When we went to college it was even more and I think that helped our chemistry this year too.”

A small town mentality, helping building big things on the basketball court.

“A lot of times Kansas gets overlooked and small town teams get overlooked,” said Hendrixson. “It’s us fighting for who we are and our towns and coming together as one and building a program through that.”