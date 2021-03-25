Competitive Drive: Steven Nguyen waits for UFC Call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Steven Nguyen is a native of Wichita and has always had a passion for mixed martial arts since he was a kid watching Jackie Chan and Jet Li on his TV.

“MMA is getting big here,” said Nguyen.

Now, he is working towards his next goal to become a UFC fighter.

“If someone is out, they are going to call me, and I have to step up to the plate and be ready.”

Nguyen lost one of his MMA fights that delayed the process to getting to the UFC.

“It was hard at that time,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to still be done, and I am going to just put my head down and grind even harder this time.”

As he waits for the phone call, he believes his role is trailblazing for the next generation to come.

