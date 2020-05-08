Competitive Drive: Student-athletes stay fit during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With gyms and organized facilities still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, student-athletes are continuing to find ways to stay active.

Mason Clark will be a freshman on the McPherson Bullpups football team next season.

Playing both sides of the ball as an offensive and defensive lineman requires plenty of strength. Which is why you can find Clark lifting inside his home, taking advantage of at-home workouts like many people are doing during this time.

We saw Lem Wash carve up opposing defenses for the Derby Panthers in 2019. The dual threat quarterback helped lead the Panthers to the 6A state title.

Now, you can find Wash outside putting his best foot forward to stay in shape. One of his workouts involves holding a tire over his head while doing lunges.

It is not just football players preparing to take the field in the Fall.

Brock Toothaker continues to put in work in the cage and on the diamond. The baseball season never got off the ground for Toothaker and the Fighting Indians due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, there is always next year and Toothaker is making sure he will be ready for his senior season.