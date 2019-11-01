Competitive Drive: The Grider family connects on and off the gridiron

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — Our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week pits the Wichita Collegiate Spartans against the undefeated Halstead Dragons in the first round of the 3A KSHSAA playoffs.

It’s special for one Halstead family, who gets to see three of their family members take the field once again for the Dragons.

Head coach Jason Grider spent Thursday afternoon on the practice field getting his 8-0 Dragons ready for another Friday under the lights.

Like it has been all year long, he had his two sons, Scott and Doug, putting in work on the field alongside him.

“It’s awesome, great connection,” said Doug Grider.

It’s a connection that goes way back.

“First grade, maybe before that, it has been a long time with him,” said Scott Grider.

For Scott, a senior running back and safety on this years Dragons team, he says it took some getting used to when it comes to playing for his dad.

“It was kind of weird at the start, but I liked it, you always knew what you were going to get, go home and talk to him about the game,what you needed to improve,” said Scott Grider.

As for Jason, he admits, he isn’t always easy on his two boys when they step between the white lines on the gridiron.

“I think at times they get short changed at times, even tonight I was on Doug pretty hard, I think they get it worse than anybody else, but also, I think it is pretty special having them here,” said Jason Grider.

It’s something Doug, a junior right guard and linebacker, says he appreciates.

“Because he loves us so much he wants us to get better, so he’s a little harder on us, I think it’s great,” said Doug Grider.

With each week being a win or go home situation, the Grider’s are just trying to take it all in.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of it, I’m dragging my feet here because I know it is about over and Scott’s going to graduate,” said Jason Grider. “I think after Hesston I just standing out on the field like wow it’s almost over, I just don’t want to leave this field, but you have to leave it at some time and just at practices, cherish every moment,” added Scott Grider.

The Dragons and Spartans will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The last time these two teams met was in 2015, when Collegiate beat Halstead, 21-0, in the 3A Sub-State playoff game.