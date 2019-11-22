Competitive Drive: The ‘Jones connection’ goes beyond the gridiron

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Northwest Grizzlies head into a 5A Sub-State rematch with the Maize Eagles undefeated, at 11-0 in the 2019 season.

The goal for Grizzlies senior quarterback Reagan Jones on Friday, get a win and move onto the state title game on November 30th.

“It’s been a long journey, for sure, I mean we’ve been through so many ups and downs,” said Reagan Jones.

Over the past few seasons, the Grizzlies signal caller has had fellow senior, wide receiver Zion Jones by his side through it all.

“We just done a lot together, we’ve been through a lot, we’ve been tested with each other alot and just always responded right,” said Zion Jones.

While they aren’t related, the bond they formed off the field has translated to success on it for the duo from Northwest High School.

“I know how he is going to respond to things, and he knows how I’m going to respond to things, and I can always, either if he is doing something wrong I can tell him and he’s not going to take that, get offended,” said Reagan Jones.

Reagan has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns. Half of those yards and 10 scores have come by way of Zion.

“We know how to keep each other in check on the field, because we know each other as not just a football player, but as a human being,” said Zion Jones. “He knows I’m only here for his best interest, and the same way I feel about him,” added Reagan Jones.

A true testament of how tight knit these two teammates are is a matching tattoo the two seniors now share.

“It says FOE Jones, FOE stands for Family Over Everything and Family Over Everything, we feel like we are family,” said Zion Jones.

Something they plan to carry with them forever.

“”It means a lot to me. We’ve been through a lot together, so it means a lot,” said Reagan Jones.

Now, the Joneses will prepare to take the field Friday night at Northwest High School for the final time in their high school careers.

“We just took a few minutes to take that in, we went and sat in the stands and talked about our memories here,” said Reagan Jones.

The Grizzlies and Eagles will kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m.