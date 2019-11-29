Competitive Drive: Wichita Thunder hockey player displays hot success on the ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder Hockey team has started the season off strong with players like the recently added Jack Combs.

Combs is helping contribute to the team’s success.

“He’s always been a successful player,” says head coach Bruce Ramsay. “He’s had tremendous years. He’s always been on top of his game.”

Combs, who joined the team in October, started playing at the age of six.

“I had a lot of energy as a kid, and I was getting into some trouble and my parents decided to put me in hockey,” says Left Winger Combs.

He worked his way up through the ranks, then, after playing in Europe for a couple of years, Combs wanted to return to the states. So, he called Ramsay, a former coach of his.

“It’s a pleasure to play for him,” says Combs. “All the guys would say the same thing. You would go through a wall to play for him, and he’s just a great person.”

It was a match made on the ice. Now, at the age of 31, Combs has one goal in mind. It’s to see the Thunder become champions and bring home the Kelly Cup.

“We want to bring a championship to Wichita,” he says. “So that’s our goal.”

