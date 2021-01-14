Competitive Drive: Tracey Mason Sr. uses boxing to inspire area youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Condition, hear, discipline or CHD.

Those are words Tracey Mason Sr. lives by and a way of life that he is trying to enstill in Wichita’s youth through the sport of boxing.

“The reason why I am here and started CHD is because I got in trouble,” said Mason Sr.

Mason Sr. spent a decade in jail after getting into trouble when he was young.

“I was a great athlete, you know, basketball, football, track, whatever you name it, I was great at, not good, great , but, I did not have self discipline,” said Mason Sr.

Motivated to make his future better, Mason Sr. found a way to help himself and others.

“You need proactive instead of reactive, if you see something and you know somebody who is always a part of something you dont want to be a part of and you want to go up and climb higher and be better, then you separate yourself,” said Mason Sr.

He is now the owner of CHD Boxing Club, a safe place helping at risk youth and adults.

“Coming where I came from, I was like I got to do this, I want them to face their challenge not run from them,” said Mason Sr. “Once they started coming in I just automatically started thinking, okay, what word can I say to lift them up today they may be I don’t know what they’re going through.”

It allows Mason Sr. to do something he loves.

“To really help them not make those mistakes, but, if they do make the mistakes learn how to get up and correct them immediately instead of wallowing in mistakes,” said Mason Sr.

For more information on CHD Boxing Club, you can visit their Facebook page at CHD Boxing Club | Facebook