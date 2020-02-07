Competitive Drive: Two-sport Andover Central star signs with Drexel

ANDOVER, Kan. — Football was Xavier Bell’s first love.

At just six years old, the Andover athlete would start playing flag football. His football career would continue until the end of his senior season in which he totaled nearly 1,000 yards for the Jaguars.

According to head basketball coach Jesse Hermann, and many others that watched him play, it was clear: “Xavier would make a great college football player.”

Colleges came calling. But Xavier was more focused on something else — basketball — a sport that he wasn’t quite ready to give up.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” said Bell.

Last month, the Andover Central senior committed to play D-1 basketball at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Although he’ll be halfway across the country, Bell will feel right at home as his family extends from Kansas to the east coast.

“It plays a big role in who I am today… just knowing that I have a wide family,” said Bell. “Whether it’s my Andover community, Wichita community, all the way up to Philadelphia. That connection that we have is special, and it holds a good weight in my heart.”

Bell is looking forward to expanding his horizons in college: “Meeting new people, getting out and seeing a different perspective of the world and viewing the world from a different perspective.”

Above all, he is looking forward to taking his game to the next level.

“I see guys like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James who work hard each and every day,” said Bell. “If they can do it, I know I can do it, too.”

