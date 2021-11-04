Competitive Drive: Valley Center boys soccer on a shutout streak

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center boys soccer team is playing in the 5A semifinals Friday night. It’s their first time this deep in the playoffs since 1997.

The Hornets have created a buzz this season on the soccer field. They have 12 seniors making up one last historic run in school history. Now they want to cap it off with a state title.

“This group of seniors has been through a lot in their four years. To see them get this opportunity is pretty special,” said Matt Coleman, the Hornets head coach. “They’re good in the class room, they don’t get in trouble. They are the kind of players you want. The example they’ve set will help us build for success in the future.”

Valley Center has an identity on the field this season. It’s their defense.

“Our defense works super hard for each other. Having everybody fight for each other is kind of like a family, kind of thing,” said senior midfielder Cade Martin.

Valley Center’s school record for shutouts in a season is eight. This Hornets team now has eight shutouts in a row. Much of that responsibility has landed on senior goalie Isaiah Stokes.

“I just like the adrenaline. Being a last wall of defense,” said Stokes. “I’ve been a catcher all of my life as well. I’ve always been that wall figure.”

Valley Center plays Blue Valley Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday night at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.

