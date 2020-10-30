Competitive Drive: Valley Center football team remains upbeat after season cut short due to COVID-19

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Hornets put the sting in plenty of their opponents during the 2020 season.

Head coach Scott L’Ecuyer and company had won five of their last six games heading into a 5A playoff matchup with Bishop Carroll.

“We won three more games than we did a year ago, we finished in the top half of our league, it was an enjoyable season from that standpoint,” said L’Ecuyer.

Unfortunately, the Hornets season on the gridiron came to abrupt halt on Thursday.

This comes after seven players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 this week, causing several more to quarantine.

“Every kid that was associated with those kids or within the six foot distance for more than 10 minutes, they get shut down too, so we have a number of kids who were quarantined that were on our roster who don’t have COVID,” said L’Ecuyer.

The Hornets game against Bishop Carroll on Friday was canceled, as the Golden Eagles will move on in the playoffs with Valley Center unable to take the field. It was tough news L’Ecuyer had to deliver to his team.

“I think they were more in a state of disbelief, you know, as I looked at their face, they were still trying to come to terms with it,” said L’Ecuyer.

For the 16 seniors on the team, it means they don’t get to suit up one final time.

“Yeah you’re disappointed in the loss of a season or the loss of a game, but, what you are ultimately disappointed in is this team is never going to be the same, you know, you lose your seniors, you lose a special group of kids,” said L’Ecuyer.

Now for the Hornets, they are just trying to take the positive from a negative, in a season that was cut short.

“It’s a bittersweet finish, I would have loved to see how we would have matched up against one of the best teams in the state, we don’t get that opportunity,” said L’Ecuyer. When we look at it in hindsight, we didn’t think we’d play a game this year, we ended up getting eight, we had a successful season out of it.”

The Hornets wrap up the season with a 5-3 record, winning their last game against Goddard-Eisenhower, 23 to seven.