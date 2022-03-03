WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wellington High School girls basketball team has been perfect this season. They’re a win away from clinching a berth in the Class 4A state tournament, putting them closer to their ultimate goal of a state championship.

The Crusaders beat Rose Hill in their opening Sub-State game Tuesday night.

“I think we all have the one goal of going to State and being in the state championship, going to that and competing in it,” said Crusader senior Airalyn Frame. “That’s what keeps us all going.”

Wellington only knows what it’s like to win this winter. The Crusaders went undefeated in the regular season for the second time in program history. Now at 21-0, they will play Circle High School in the Sub-State finale.

“This particular team is a defensive unit that likes to press all over the floor,” said Eric Adams, Wellington’s head coach. “Run and jump to trap you on that side of the floor. Then run on the break. It’s a fun team to watch, it’s a fun team to coach.”

Wellington has been ranked No. 1 in Class 4A for the final five weeks of the regular season on their way to a 20-0 record.

“I remember playing teams that had one loss, two losses, and they were the team to beat,” said Crusader senior Ali Zeka. “I know how people feel about us now and I hope we can keep pulling off our wins like we have been.”

Wellington will host Circle Friday night at 7 p.m.