Competitive Drive: Wichita native Blake Bell scores first NFL touchdown

WICHITA, Kan. – It was a childhood dream come true in the end-zone at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday as Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Blake Bell, scored his first career touchdown in one of the biggest comebacks in NFL postseason history.

“They just said — cover zero, and Pat did a great job of finding me, and the rest is history. I kind of blacked out a little bit, I was so hyped,” said Bell.

Scoring a touchdown in the NFL is a moment that most only dream about, but for Bell, the experience was more special, as he was wearing the same jersey that he watched his uncle Mike wear in his 12-year NFL career as a Chief.

“We would go down on the sidelines every game,” said Mark Bell, Blake’s father.

For those who knew Bell growing up, these accomplishments never seemed out of reach.

“He went to grade school with my daughter. In kindergarten, I knew he was going to be special. He’s a foot taller than everybody,” said Alan Schuckman, who coached Bell on the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School football team.

His height wasn’t the only reason that his teammates looked up to him.

“You’d never know that he was a highly recruited athlete that a lot of people knew about,” said Dusty Trail, who was the offensive coordinator during Bell’s time at Bishop Carroll. “He was just one of the guys, and I think he still portrays himself as that way.”

Now, Bell’s Bishop Carroll family is ready to witness his next great accomplishment.

“It’s a great story. It’s far from being over. I reall believe they’re going to get the Superbowl, and he’ll be the first Bishop Carroll football player we’ve ever had to win a Superbowl,” said Schuckman.

One win stands between the Chiefs and the Superbowl, a stage the team hasn’t played on in 50 years. Like always, Bell’s hometown will be watching closely.

“Growing up in Wichita, just being down the road, it’s unbelievable,” said Bell.