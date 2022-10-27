WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Thunder is ready to return to its winning ways. Its last successful season came during the 2020-2021 season.

Thunder head coach Bruce Ramsay said the team is looking to get back on track after a disappointing 2021-2022 season.

“We had a great team that year, and that’s what we are striving for to get back into a situation where we have one of the better teams in the league.”

The Thunder finished in second place. Recording its first 40-plus win season since 2011. Coach Ramsay was also named coach of the year. Coach Ramsay says finding that success starts with consistency.

“We had the longest winning streak of the year in the league last year,” added Ramsay. “We also had the longest losing streak, so we want to eliminate those big hills and valleys

and make it more like a nice Wichita, Kansas plain.”

The consistency starts with veteran leaders like Jay Dickman.

“We have to play the full 60 minutes,” said Dickman. “I feel like times last year we were playing 20, 25 minutes, and that’s just not going to cut it.”

He was the Thunder’s leading scorer last season. He’s also experienced the highs and lows since 2020.

“I just want to win some games,” added Dickman. “Being on the stat sheet is pretty nice, but I’d rather be on the stat sheet with the team, and that’s what I am more focused on. The points will come.”

Wichita lost its season opener 5-3, but in the words of Coach Ramsay, don’t worry about the past, worry about the future.