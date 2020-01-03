Competitive Drive: Wichita Wings take flight once again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Indoor soccer was center stage once again at Hartman Arena last Saturday, as the latest incarnation of the Wichita Wings took the field for their home opener.

The Wings won that game 13-0 to push their record to 3-0 early in the 2019-20 season.

The Major Arena Soccer League Division 2 team has a long history in the Air Capital. They first appeared at the Kansas Coliseum back in 1979.

Growing up, Kevin Ten Eyck vividly remember going to the games and supporting the team.

“When I was a kid, I use to have season tickets to the Wings, we would go out to the games, I remember running out on the field with the team before the game,” said Ten Eyck.

The same can be said for Brent Hobson.

“Kansas Coliseum is right across the street, seeing former players here the other night, like Larry Inlow, Brian Cushing, Jamie Harding, they kind of helped me learn the indoor game,” said Hobson.

Once fans, both Ten Eyck and Hobson are now defenders on the Wichita indoor soccer team.

For Ten Eyck, this isn’t his first time donning a Wings jersey.

“I played with them when they first came back in I think 2011, so it was ’11-’12, ’12-’13,” said Ten Eyck.

Now 32 years old, Ten Eyck is somewhat of a greybeard on this team.

“It’s just awesome that I’m getting to do that now with these kids, like I said, when I did it before with the Wings back in 2011,that it has kind of came full circle, now, here it comes again,” said Ten Eyck.

The indoor game brings a little more high octane and faster pace than the outdoor style of play.

Ten Eyck is reveling at the opportunity to continue to play the game they love.

“The drive for me is just the love of playing soccer, I love competing, I love going in the locker room and sitting there getting ready with all of your buddies sitting besides you,” said Ten Eyck.

A sentiment echoed by his teammate Hobson.

“Being able to put on a jersey is a dream come true,” said Hobson.

The Wings will be back at Hartman Arena on Saturday to take on the Amarillo Bombers at 7 p.m.