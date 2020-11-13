Competitive Drive: Wichita youth football team looks to play on national stage once again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 2020 brought a much different season for the Wichita Cowboys 12U team.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to play 23 games, winning all but one of them along the way.

Last month, a shooting took place at Stryker Sports Complex following one of the games. The incident caused the remainder of the youth football season to be called off.

For head coach A.J. Bohannon, with his team ranked seventh in the country, he is hoping their season will continue.

For the second consecutive year they have earned an invitation to play in a national tournament.

“This is the American Youth Football National Championship, the top eight teams in the nation get invited,” said Bohannon.

This comes after they took third in a tournament in Canton, Ohio last year.

“This is like the NCAA Championships, the one we kind of went to last year was more of the NIT, so we took a big step up this year,” said Bohannon.

Amaree Bohannon, A.J.’s son, plays quarterback on the team.

“It’s a bigger nationals, it’s going to be televised, so we just want to go #1,” said Bohannon.

The Cowboys are hoping this time around, they’ll return home with a title.

“I believe if we win this we deserve a parade, if you ask me, we deserve a parade,” said Bohannon.

The Cowboys are looking for help to get to the tournament in Orlando next month, by starting a GoFundMe.

Enterprise Bank is also matching any donations for the Cowboys, up to $5,000.

LATEST POSTS: