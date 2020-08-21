Competitive Drive: With no volleyball season in the fall, Newman’s Trinity Conley holds out hope for the spring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) decided last week to push fall sports back until 2021, at the earliest.

The decision leaves several athletes, like Newman University volleyball player Trinity Conley on the sidelines.

For Conley, her first love was actually basketball.

“So I grew up playing basketball, basketball was my main sport, I played that competitively and all the way through high school,” said Conley.

Conley would play basketball at Wichita Heights, all while developing a passion for volleyball.

“Once high school hit and I mean I loved it, I mean it was just something new and I was constantly learning something new every day,” said Conley.

Her skill on the court led her to Newman University, where she has served as an outsider hitter for the Jets volleyball team.

Conley says the past two seasons were almost like rebuilding years, all leading to what she thoughts would be a great season this fall.

Unfortunately, that won’t be the case, after the MIAA pushed fall sports back until, at least, 2021.

“The first thing that went through my mind was I’m not ready to be retired, like I’m not ready to stop playing,” said Conley. “We kind of had the idea that it was going to happen, obviously we didn’t want to think it would happen, but once it went through it was kind of like, well where do we go from here. “

However, Conley is trying to remain optimistic.

“We’re hoping for a spring season now that’s everyone’s first thought is well, we won’t get a fall, hopefully we’ll get a spring,” said Conley.

If a season happens in the spring, Conley says she will be ready.

“It would still be a shorter season, but it would still be better than what we are at right now,” said Conley. “It is more special now, I know a lot of us won’t take a practice for granted”.

Last year as a sophomore, Conley racked up 374.5 points and 180 digs for the Jets.