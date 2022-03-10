WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Michael Bryan is used to throwing on a big stage. The Wichita State University (WSU) senior is an All-American in the Outdoor Hammer Throw, now he’s competing at Nationals in the Indoor Weight Throw.

“I’ll get a volume of upwards of 50 to 60 throws a week. Which is pretty high for a Weight,” said Bryan, a native of Wamego.

Bryan’s 22.58m/74-1 weight throw performance at the American Athletic Conference Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, earned him the Field Most Outstanding Performance award.

Bryan said, “the work I’ve done and the discipline I have has brought me to this point.”

He is the No. 8 seed in his event at Nationals, and he expects a close-knit contest.

“It’s anyone’s game when it comes to Nationals. Everybody is within one to three feet from 16th all the way to third,” said Bryan. “I’m building nervousness. That’s what I’m starting to feel.”

Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.