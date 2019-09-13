Competitive Drive: WSU volleyball player serving up kills in both academics and athletics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Redshirt Sophomore Megan Taflinger has found a way to combine her love for volleyball with her passion for a career that has enticed her since she was just a child.

“I knew I wanted to be an engineer, and I really loved working on the engines with my dad, and just kind of fixing things with him and just being in the garage with him,” says outside hitter Megan Taflinger.

But Taflinger didn’t just want to become a mechanical engineer. She took it a step further and double majored in Biomedical engineering.

“I love anatomy,” she said. “I love the human body. I think it’s super fascinating and really interesting, how we are made as a human. It’s unbelievable and being an athlete how our bodies can adapt, manipulate itself to be stronger, be better and the biomedical side is very much that.”

Taflinger plans to continue pushing, and for her, that means working towards her goal of becoming an All-American athlete as well as making a difference in the world with her two degrees.

“I would love to be in one of these labs and working with the people in them seeing how this technology that I am studying is being put into use everyday and how we can actually see it, you know?” Taflinger said.

LATEST STORIES: