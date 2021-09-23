Competitive Drive: Youth Jiu-Jitsu club seeing success on the mat

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Alpha ICT Jiu-Jitsu and Wrestling has been focusing on teaching children different forms of martial arts to help with teaching life skills and self-defense.

“They’re learning leadership,” explained coach Roland Harris. “They’re learning honor, they’re learning responsibility. You know, I always tell them we’re a martial artist before we’re a fighter. These kids have aspirations to do this for a long time, but I told them we have to be martial artists first. We have to learn to control ourselves so nobody else can control us.”

The group has only been training since late May, so even the most experienced in the group have only been doing it for a few months. But with such young athletes, coaches see a rapid increase in skill as they train.

“Since they started so young, by the time they’re my age or even younger, ten years younger, they’re going to be phenomenal,” said Harris. “These kids love this. We train hard, we work hard but we have fun.”

A couple of the group’s athletes have been going to competitions to test their skills and have been successful.

“As far as Jiu-Jitsu goes, they’re both on pace to go to Worlds for NAGA [North American Grappling Association],” added Harris. “They already have NAGA officials looking at them, and they’re saying wow these kids are awesome, so, we are on our way.”