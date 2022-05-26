ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been 23 years since Cowley County CC baseball was crowned a national champion. The Tigers went back to back in 1997 and 1998, but despite the two-decade drought, the success has continued. This year marks their 11th world series appearance.

But this year’s journey to Grand Junction, Colorado, was one for the history books. Cowley won the NJCAA Plains District Tournament in unprecedented fashion. Four games, all coming in walk-off fashion, all by a different player.

KSN caught up with head coach Darren Burroughs to relive those epic moments that got them to Grand Junction.

“Joy, relief, there were so many emotions going on I think we were numb we could barely talk, to be honest with you,” Burroughs explained. “It happened once. Then it happened four days in a row. Somebody asked, ‘Have you ever seen that?’ I said, ‘I haven’t even heard of it, let alone seen it,’ It’s just it was really rewarding, and I was really proud of the team for the way they battled and stayed together the whole time.

“You know, the third game, we got weighed down, and they battled back. They just never lost confidence they can get it done.”

The action starts this Saturday. Cowley CC will face Central Florida CC at 10 a.m.