DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s that time of the year again for high school state baseball. The Derby Panthers are headed to state for the second straight year and hoping to reach the mountain top for the first time since 2001.

Derby had one of the best seasons in program history in 2021, led by a talented senior class, but the end of the road came quicker than expected. Derby took home third place and said goodbye to those seniors.

Todd Olmstead, Derby’s head baseball coach, explained, “It’s unfinished business, but I don’t know if it really is or it isn’t. It’s about just playing hard every day and getting better and getting back and giving ourselves an opportunity. You know they’re not satisfied right now just getting there.”

Fortunately for Olmstead, the returners brought a spark, a dominant pitching staff, and a reliable defense that’s been the bread and butter for Derby this season.

“Trying to go out there and compete for every [at-bat] every inning trying to win every inning,” said Derby infielder Saben Seager. “Just going out there and always competing no matter what. I mean, we lost some games this year that we shouldn’t have lost, but I mean, you live, and you learn.”

Olmstead added, “These kids just come out and work. They like to compete so that I really think they really take that one to heart. You got to be better today than you were yesterday.”

So the senior classes and mottos may change, but here at Derby, the goal remains the same, bring back a title to Panther Field.