WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Heights basketball has made a statement this season, as both the boys and girls team remain undefeated through seven games.

It’s a winning mindset shared by all the athletes that’s led them to success.

“We’re some winners. We’re winning, that’s what we want to do,” said boys basketball junior guard Chase Robinson.

Although the Falcons are off to a hot start, the teams maintain their humility and work ethic at every practice.

“We’re going against each other. Coach tells us every practice our biggest competition is each other and I think we just take that each practice and we just build on it,” said girls basketball senior point guard Mya Mayberry.

“We could win a game by 40, and then we come here and just work on basic fundamentals and things we need to get better We’re never like, ‘Oh, we’re good’ and get complacent. We just stay focused,” explained boys basketball junior guard Aven Mboule.

The winning culture is maintained by boys head coach Joe Auer and girls head coach Kip Pulliam.

The two coaches are close, spending 12 seasons together at Heights before Pulliam left in 2016. With his return, the two have reunited and reignited a winning spark.

Coach Auer has led the boys team to six 6A championship titles, while Pulliam helped Heights girls to four 6A titles before his departure in 2016.

“He’s great to work with,” Pulliam explained about Auer, “You know, he gives me pointers. I give him pointers. We talk to each other all the time, and we want both our programs to have great success.”

“Coach Pulliam’s got them back in the mix and having a great season. We’re good friends, talk a lot of basketball, talk a lot about the kids in our program and definitely help each other and motivate each other to be successful,” said Auer.

The athletes on both teams also cheer each other on.

“Just being a Falcon, just having our pride for our school, it just means a lot to us. Some of us have classes with the boys. So we’ll mention it we both feel like it’s good for the teams to carry on our legacy,” said girl basketball junior forward Heaven Gilbert.

“We’re both really proud of where we’re at but at the same time we know we can get it taken. We’re just thinking to just be competitive. We’re trying to stay competitive and focused,” added Mayberry.

The teams are looking to add more state titles to their resumes this season as they enjoy every moment at Heights.

“We’re all very blessed to be here and we’re trying to take full advantage of the opportunities we have in front of us,” said Pulliam.