WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In 2016, former Friends University offensive lineman James Tabor started training local high school athletes looking to take the next step on the field.

The decision to do so has now grown into Tabor training many of the top collegiate football players from the area whenever they set foot in the 316 during the offseason.

“It’s definitely a grind, especially when I first touched down in Wichita. I mean, Tabor is the first one I call and the next day I’m in here is working on my game,” said Dylan Edwards, a Derby native and University of Colorado running back.

It may be the holiday season, but for Tabor and the players he trains at Premier Inspired Athletes, it’s the middle of the offseason grind.

“During the break is awesome because, you know, you got guys that are in college that have already made it, and they’re working out with the guys in high school that want to make it. Just having this system where guys know that, okay, I’m the next morning up, but I have to work to get there. And so they see these guys come back how they’re going,” said Premier Inspired Athletes Owner James Tabor.

Tabor has become the go-to trainer for many Wichita-born collegiate athletes who are in town for the holidays.

“He was that voice, you know, that just pushed me all the time. And he’s really, I really appreciate him for doing that. I think those other guys feel it, too,” said Marcus Hicks, a Wichita native and South Dakota State offensive lineman.

“I mean, he knows how to turn on that switch for you,” said Edwards.

Edwards just recorded more than 600 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman at Colorado. He says Tabor had a big hand in getting him ready to play at the Power Five level just nine months after suiting up for the Derby Panthers.

“He gets you prepared for what you’re going to be doing in college as far as running and lifting. I mean, I do a lot of conditioning with him as well as, you know, weightlifting. So it’s a great thing to come in here knowing that when you go back, you’ll be ready and great,” Edwards said.

It’s not just collegiate athletes. Tabor is training some of the best high schoolers who are getting ready to take that next step in their football career.

“We can take a lot from them. They have a really. Good work ethic, so I kind of build off that and kind of follow what they do and kind of build off that,” said DaSaahn Bram, who is a junior at Derby and is a tight end.

“It’s all hard work because you see another running back, going hard, and you know, that just pushes you to go hard. So we always working together, just trying to get each other better. And that’s always what the mindset is in here,” said Cencere Thompson, who is a senior at Northwest and is a running back.

Tabor believes getting all of these high-level athletes together during the holidays or the summer helps speed up their development as they get ready to put the pads back on for their respective team

“The best will compete with each other. So, it’s not just, Oh, this guy goes to this school, and he goes to that school, and we’re going to give each other food. And I like to show that, you know, we’re going to ride with each other in high school all the way from college and nose. For some, we’ll be blessed to go to the NFL. And so just coming here and just guys pushing each other and have that competition each day, I feel like it really helps a lot,” said Tabor.

Tabor says he hopes this continues to grow and helps put a spotlight on college coaches on the level of athletes from Wichita.