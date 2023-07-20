WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University, Kansas State University, and the University of Kansas share some similarities, but what stands out the most is the passionate fan base each school has.

That passion is what drives The Basketball Tournament every year.

“I would not play in this tournament if they didn’t have us playing in Wichita in front of our fans,” said former Kansas forward Thomas Robinson.

The feeling among the AfterShocks and Purple and Black is mutual.

“Getting to enjoy Koch arena is a big part of why I came,” explained former Wichita State forward Trey Wade.

“It’s fun. You get to interact with your fans who you haven’t seen in years,” said former Kansas State guard Kamau Stokes.

An experience that brings back players like Zach Bush, who is coaching the Aftershocks for the third straight year.

“It’s a special feeling,” explained Bush. “It always gives me butterflies, and I try to appreciate it because I know it may not happen forever.”

The year’s tournament is a bit different. For the first time since 2019, the University of Kansas has an alumni team – Mass Street.

“It (TBT) being in Kansas is what sold me to come play, and then also being with the guys that I actually played with,” said Robinson.

The tournament also allows players to give back to fans who gave so much over the years.

“Being able to play the Shocker way again, playing hard for the fans, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Wade.

“Just coming back and visiting is okay, but to come back and actually see us do what you fell in love with us for, it’s a great opportunity, so I thank the TBT for that,” said Robinson. “It’s going to be exciting.”