Foster family helps Kansas teen pursue sports dreams

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – Goddard High School basketball standout Camron Moses always had to fight his own battles.

“It probably starts when my mom married my stepdad,” said Moses. “It was like another man coming in and ruining everything. I felt like she chose him over me.”

Moses was 12 years old when he was placed in child protective custody.

“I would run away all the time,” said Moses.

“My mom would always say – I hope it’s worth it,” said Moses. “You being in foster care, all this pain, make something out of it.”

Moses would take that pain out on the hardwood.

“When I thought nobody was there, basketball was the only consistent,” said Moses.

He would end up at Goddard High School. For one of the first times in his life, he would find people willing to fight with him.

“I just always noticed that he’s the hardest worker on the court,” said Jackson LeFevre, Moses’ teammate.

“Sometimes when life doesn’t go your way, it’s easy to quit, give up or blame others,” said Goddard head basketball coach Matthew Lawson. “Cam has taken ownership the whole way and he has really tried to make the best out of this situation.”

The summer coming into his senior year, Moses would learn he would have to make another move, and leave his friends behind.

“It was the first place I kind of stayed at for a long period of time, so I built friendships. It was kind of devastating in a way,” said Moses. “I didn’t want to start over.”

LeFevre would fight for him to stay.

“I could just feel God speaking to me, and I knew what I had to do,” said LeFevre. “It’s not that I felt bad for him, but I just wanted the best opportunities for him, and I knew our family had room for him.”

The LeFevres, who had previous experience with adoption and the foster care system, made the decision to foster Moses.

“There’s part of him that thinks that this was all for him, that he’s the only one getting the benefit from it, but our family has been impacted in really good ways,” said Julie LeFevre. He brings energy to our family, he brings a lot of fun and he makes us enjoy life more. He really has been a huge blessing to our family.”

“It was a blessing, and I thank them for it,” said Moses. “I’ll thank them for the rest of my life.

Now Moses is taking his opportunity, and running with it. The senior is currently the leading scorer on the Lions’ basketball team.

“Something is molding me into something greater,” said Moses. “I just assume all this pain has to be for something.”