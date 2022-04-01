WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native Gradey Dick set the bar high for his senior year at Sunrise Christian Academy.

“At the start of the season, me and my dad always write goals of what I want to achieve by the end of the year in paper, so a lot of those goals I have achieved, and some, I didn’t even have written down.”

Like the biggest one of all season.

“National Gatorade player of the whole country. I didn’t even think that was a possibility, to be honest at the start until I started going off this season and eventually seen how my play was going and soon how close I was to that end goal.”

The journey is just getting started. Gradey will head to Lawrence next school year to begin his college career at KU.

“The start of the season, I got some opportunities to go up there and kind of see practices before the games actually started and just seeing the different level of focus in them was I feel like a lot of teams didn’t really have.”

He is not the only McDonald’s All-American in next year’s class. Marquise Rice and Ernest Udeh are also future Jayhawks.

“We talk a lot in our group chats about what we’re going to bring to Kansas next year. I think the fans should be excited because we already have that chemistry built early.”

For now, the attention will be on New Orleans as Kansas takes on Villanova in the Final Four.

The game will be broadcast on TBS at 5:09 p.m.