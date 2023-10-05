VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Valley Center football is midway through the season, but powerhouse running back Dai’mont Mucker is only getting started.

Hornets head coach Scott Lecuyer describes Mucker as a dynamic athlete.

“He’s got a chance to make a play any time he’s got the ball,” said Lecuyer.

Mucker doesn’t take the game of football lightly. His determination shines through his gameplay.

“Running every play like it’s my last play. Being physical. Not going down. First person to touch me. Just wanting it,” said Mucker.

“He’s got amazing balance and a strong lower body, so he can take some hits and stay balanced and make plays, and he’s also got the speed to get the edge,” explained Lecuyer.

The senior’s competitive edge comes from his passion for the game, which started as a child.

“I was four years old, watching my big brother David play. I remember him playing and me on the sideline running the chain,” he said.

The next year, Mucker stepped onto the field with his brother, fueling his first rivalry.

“When he beats me in something, it gets to me emotionally. I think he’s the only person that can get that out of me,” said Mucker.

Dai’mont says David presses him to reach his potential.

“Him pushing me it made me better. It made me who I am today. Him coming to our practices just to target me and hit me, it made me who I am today,” said the Hornet.

That push has led him to set his goals high.

“Personal goals, I wanted was to get over 2,000 rushing yards this season. I’ve had some injuries I’ve been battling, but these last couple of weeks, I’ve felt the best I’ve felt. And I think these last couple weeks of the season is going to be game time,” said Mucker.

The dual-sport athlete still has wrestling season ahead of him. He says he is not sure which sport he will pursue in the future. But Coach Lecuyer says one thing is certain:

“He’s made his presence known. He’s definitely got the chance to play on Saturdays.”