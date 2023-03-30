HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons Men’s Golf team has won the last two NJCAA National Championships, and they might be the first-ever team to win three straight later this season.

“As a team, I think we’re really good,” explained Hutchinson CC Sophomore Blake Saffell. “I think we got all the talent that we need to win anything we want to win. I think it’s just putting it all together and pushing each other to be the best we can really.”

But, the reason the No. 1 ranked Blue Dragons may be able to pull off the first 3-peat isn’t just because of their talent. It’s also because of the bond these players have forged over their time together.

“We have quite a close-knit team, so that always helps when things go wrong,” said Hutchinson CC Sophomore Dominic Clemons. “I mean, it’s never easy when things go wrong, and nobody is ready to pull through. It always makes a good impact.”

The Blue Dragons is a team comprised of golfers from five different countries.

“That’s what’s fun for me,” Blue Dragons Head Golf Coach Chris Young mentioned. “It’s taking a different group of guys every year, and it’s kind of cliche, but make a family out of them.”

And as Coach Young said, this unlikely group of individuals has become a family.

“Everyone helps contribute to the well-being of everyone on the team,” added Alex Lindstrom, a Hutchinson CC freshman who is from Sweden. “We look out for each other.”

The team is a family that is also just extremely good at golf.

“Maybe the most talented team I’ve ever had,” said Young. “From top to bottom, and so far, everyone gets along well. And, I think if we start to peak at the right time and we all are getting along, I think we’ll be in the picture at the end of it.”

Now, the Blue Dragons only have one goal on their mind, making history.

‘Honestly, it would be crazy because I’d be doing it with my best friends,” said Saffell. “The people I’m around every single day of my life. I want to win it just as much as they want to win, and I just want to make sure I do what I need to for them to win.”

“It’d be pretty cool,” added Clemons. “Especially being 30 minutes down the road at Sand Creek. It will be cool. It won’t be too far to come back and celebrate. It’d be a good win, for sure.”