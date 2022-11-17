INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Inman Teutons are riding into the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Football 1A Sub-State Round with a 10-1 record, but this week they take on the one team that took them down, the Conway Springs Cardinals.

“I mean, they’re the only team that handed us a loss this year,” said Inman senior offensive and defensive lineman Zaden Johnson. “We know we have to come into this matchup with more energy and more physical than they are.”

Inman head coach, Lance Sawyer, says the team played their worst game of the year in their week 6, 35-15 loss to Conway Springs.

“We just didn’t tackle well. The offense couldn’t get going, and we let that Brayden Kunz kid run all over us. I think their offensive line is really good. I thought they were really well coached,” said Coach Sawyer. “I don’t think we were as prepared as we needed to be, and I think we’ll be prepared for this one.”

Inman Teuton football helmet (KSN Photo)

Both Coach Sawyer and his players say the key this week is somehow finding a way to stop Conway Springs’ junior running back, Brayden Kunz, who is averaging more than 210 yards a game and has 26 touchdowns.

“He’s a great runner and runs through contact,” said Inman senior defensive back Josiah Buller. “He’s a good guy, but we just have to limit him and convert on offense. Take our opportunities when we’re given them and just convert plays.”

Inman made the KSHSAA 1A State Championship Game this year and is in Sub-State for a third consecutive season, these seniors feel like they’re on the cusp of obtaining their biggest achievement yet, a state title.

“I mean, it’d be crazy,” said Johnson. “It’d just be a lot of hard work paying off, and what a way to cap off the senior year.”

“It would just mean a lot if we were able to go out on top,” explained Buller. “But, we still have to go through Conway first and get back to that game. We’re just taking it one week at a time, and right now, we just have to get through Conway.”