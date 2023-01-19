WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For this week’s Competitive Drive, we’re putting one of the most important portions of the season for high school basketball in the spotlight.

The time of the year has been appropriately dubbed as “Tournament Week.”

All across the state, schools are competing in three-day tournaments that will be as tough a grind as any for these athletes. With it also taking place near the midway point of the season, coaches agree it’s a great chance to really learn what your team is made of before the postseason rolls around.

“All these teams are outside of our league, and it’s a good chance to see how you respond off of limited rest,” Valley Center boys basketball coach Ty Unrau said. “Kind of like what you have to do at a State Tournament or at a Sub-State. As a player, you always liked it. As a coach, there’s a lot more prep that goes into tournament week, but as a player, I always loved it, and the players love it.”

Wichita Northwest boys basketball coach Andy Hill said it’s a good time for his team to get closer together.

“With it being right, kind of at the mid-point of the year, it’s a good chance to spend a lot of quality time together with the team and do some bonding, and hopefully learn a little bit about yourselves and build some culture and momentum going into the back stretch of the season,” Hill said.

Click the video player above to watch this week’s Competitive Drive, as well as highlights of tonight’s action.