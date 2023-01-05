WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State University (K-State) 2022 football season will go down in the history books. An 11-2 record capped off by a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl appearance.

“This body of work will be remembered in K-State history forever because these guys were Big 12 champs and deserved it and earned the right to be Big 12 champs and represent our conference in the Sugar Bowl,” Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman said.

The seniors on the team say they won’t ever forget what it’s been like to play in the purple and silver.

“This is a season to remember that I will probably be talking about for the rest of my life, so it was definitely a great season from head to toe. We had our ups and down, but it was a great season overall,” defensive lineman Eli Huggins said.

While the ending didn’t quite go the way Kansas State wanted with a 45-20 loss to Alabama, many on the team believe this season is a launching pad for the future.

“Man, the foundation that’s been set by this 2022 team is something that’s going to be felt for years to come,” running back Deuce Vaughn, who recorded an 88-yard touchdown run in the Sugar Bowl, said.

“People are starting to see what we have going on in Manhattan, what kind of coach coach Klieman is and what kind of culture we built, so it’s a big turning point for us as a university and a football team,” tight end Ben Sinnott said.