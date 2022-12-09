WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In this week’s Competitive Drive, the focus is on the Big 12 champion Kansas State Wildcats.

The team is now preparing for the Sugar Bowl against Alabama on New Year’s Eve.

“This is something we dreamed about, me in elementary school being in a college championship, and it’s just crazy,” said Felix Anudike-Uzomah, K-State senior defensive end.

He is one of the many players that came to campus under-recruited and over-delivered, bringing home the first conference championship in a decade.

“Even in high school, I thought no way was I playing college football. Nobody believed in me or anything like that, but at the end of the day, I just listened to my parents and believed in myself, believed in what I can do for myself and this is what happened. My dreams just came true,” Anudike-Uzomah said.

“I’m telling you this is about the power of belief and the power of player ownership, and when you have those two things, I don’t think anything can stop you,” said Chris Klieman, K-State head coach.

While they are Big 12 champions, the road doesn’t end. The now-overlooked and under-recruited Wildcats will be making their Sugar Bowl debut against the Alabama Crimson Tide. It is a team comprised of 62 four- and five-star recruits.

“They had a really good year but lost a couple games on the last possession or last play, which if not for that, they’d probably be playing in the CFP. It’s gonna be a great challenge to us,” said Klieman.

Recruiting ranks will mean nothing when the game comes around.

“I have a lot of respect for coach Snyder when he was there and the great job he did for many, many years. and Chris has certainly picked up and built what has turned out to be an outstanding team for this year,” said Nick Saban, Alabama head coach.