WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Haviland native Luke Ballard is less than two years into his bullfighting career, but has already collected a handful of accolades.

In December, the 20-year-old won the Bullfighter’s Only World Championship after succeeding in the Las Vegas competition.

Coming into the contest, Ballard ranked third in the world in the BFO standings. In the final day of competition, Ballard drew Habanero, the 2022 Bull of the Year. The event was Habanero’s last competition before retirement.

“I knew this bull. In August, we went to Vegas and one of my buddies drew him, and the bull kind of wrecked him out and he wasn’t able to finish his fight. So that’s always running through the back of your head,” said Ballard, “But when I drew him it was like, I’m either going to win the world or I’m going to lose and probably feel it afterwards.”

Fortunately, Ballard was able to handle the bull like a pro.

“I mean, that red hair comes out in him. And so he’s aggressive and never back down from a challenge,” said Marshall Ballard, Luke’s father, “I don’t know if I’d consider him a daredevil, but he kind of has that adrenaline junkie in him.”

Ballard secured the BFO Championship Title, World Title, and Rookie of the Year. He has topped the sport after just 20 months of starting it.

“When I was in high school I did football and basketball and ran track and field, all that, but once I graduated high school I didn’t have anything to do,” Ballard said.

He attended tech school at Oklahoma State University while picking up bullfighting on the side.

“I went to a bull fighting school in Oklahoma and I learned the fundamentals of it and kind of fell in love with it,” he explained.

That love has turned into a journey. But his parents are split on the sport.

“It scares me a lot, so I pray a lot. So, I just said it’s really hard for me to watch it live. Like, I really enjoy watching it once I know he’s safe,” said Ballard’s mother Traci.

“Yeah, and I love it. Like I’ve been able to travel with him. I’ve been down to Fort Worth and Dallas and to Mount Vista and to Vegas twice,” explained his father.

Ballard is without an actual bull to train with in Kansas.

“I built a dummy that simulates a bull and I just have to have somebody push it like a wheelbarrow and chase me around with it. But I have a couple of connections in Oklahoma and Texas and they have practice cows,” he said.

His dedication is paying off. It’s given all of Haviland something to celebrate. The community hosted a welcome home parade after the champion arrived in town.

“It was crazy to me to think that this is real life, this ain’t a dream. But it is special just seeing everybody that I had in my corner and just seeing all the support that I had from my community, and everybody out there just kind of made it super enjoyable,” said Ballard.

A young bullriding veteran with his sights on even more success.