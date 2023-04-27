WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kyndal Ewertz is a scoring machine for the Maize South girl’s soccer team. Her sophomore campaign set records for the Mavericks.

“She always has that eye to take a shot, no matter outside or inside. She’s always looking for those corners,” Lexi Bauer, a teammate of Ewertz, said.

Ewertz set a program-high of 34 goals and 17 assists last season. She once scored six goals in a single game, breaking the single-game scoring record for Maize South.

The now junior had a simple answer, “It was fun.”

Ewertz is a very humble player, she credits her teammates for the amount of success she finds on the pitch.

“They help me so much. It’s not just me scoring,” Ewertz said. “They are the ones having to give me the ball and defend.”

The junior forward is on track to break her record. She has already netted 26 goals this season.

“I think she can do it,” said Bauer.

Head Coach Rey Ramirez agrees.

“She just has a special quality in her, being able to find herself in those attacking situations where she can excel her speed,” Coach Ramirez said.

Those qualities grabbed the attention of many Division I program like the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and the University of Arkansas.

Ewertz chose the Razorbacks.

“I love the city, I love the team, the way they play, how they play, the coaches, and everything about them,” said Ewertz.

Her time with Maize South is far from over, the junior still wants another chance at bringing home a state title after finishing fourth last season.

“It’s not something that brought them down. It’s something that only reinvigorated their drive and desire to get back in the final four,” Coach Ramirez said.

That drive starts with Kyndal Ewertz.