WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — TJ Williams spent a lot of his childhood at Koch Arena. The Wichita Heights High School basketball star has always shined with Shocker Pride.

“Me and my parents living down the street, going to games and stuff. It was just always right there like a second home for me,” said Williams.

“He was a ball boy when he was younger. He’s got family that works at Wichita State,” explained Heights Head Coach Joe Auer.

The fan is now soon to be a fan favorite, with his verbal commitment being made to Wichita State University on Wednesday.

“Coming down, playing in front of my friends and family, and just enjoying my time here,” said Williams.

“We, as heights family, we’re so excited that he’s going to stay home and be a shocker,” added Auer, who says he won’t be missing many Shocker games over the next four years.

The point guard is a local standout and a top-two recruit in Kansas’ class of 2024. In the last two seasons, he helped Heights to one state championship and another title game appearance.

“He’ll do whatever it takes to get the win, and I don’t know a college coach in America who doesn’t want that young man in his uniform,” said Auer.

But Williams is putting his trust in Coach Mills to help the Falcon reach his sky-high potential.

In his next chapter, he’s leaning on lessons from other local legends who have repped the black and yellow.

“What they did is pave the way for us to believe like you can get somewhere from here. You don’t have to do all this extra stuff, like where you’re from. If you’re good enough, you’ll be recognized,” he explained.