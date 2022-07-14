DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Greg Hollingsworth was once a scratch golfer, but after years of pain, he had his leg amputated below the knee. Now he’s back to nearly his old level of play and is taking his talents from Derby Country Club to the first-ever US Golf Association Adaptive Open.

While Hollingsworth is getting around the golf course fine these days, it took him time to make one of the biggest decisions of his life.

Hollingsworth laughed, “And [the physician] said, ‘why don’t we consider amputating your leg?’ And I basically told him to go jump off a bridge and left his office very upset.”

However, he says it was the right move.

“They were proposing that surgery would cut away the pain and get me back to some sort of normal life,” Hollingsworth added. “Two days after surgery, even in the hospital, I didn’t need even a Tylenol.”

Now more than two years removed from his right leg being amputated below the knee, his golf game is still strong.

He’s one of the lowest-scoring golfers in the field for the Inaugural USGA Adaptive Open, A national championship for players with physical, visual, and intellectual impairments.

“We’re all just super excited about it,” Hollingsworth explained. “The opportunity the USGA has given us to add some notoriety to this, we can’t put a value to that.”

Hollingsworth also believes he can bring home the trophy, “I hope so. Absolutely. I hope so. That’s why I’m doing it.”

But he’s happy with just being a part of a new tradition for the game of golf.

“I’ve gone through, I think, all of the emotions,” added Hollinsworth. “The thing that I think is super cool about it is the USGA recognizing us and giving us a totally real national championship. And man, I am stoked.”