MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — Vitor Geromel is one of the most decorated high school soccer players in the Wichita area.

When he enrolled at Maize South as a freshman, coaches already knew the type of player they were getting — a leader, on and off the field.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact either.

Geromel skipped JV and went straight to starting on varsity for the Mavericks.

“He is the epitome for me of what we want a Maize South soccer player to be,” said head coach Rey Ramirez.

In 2021, Geromel closed out the season with a hefty list of accolades — Class 5A Forward of the Year, First Team All-State, All-Metro and All-League Player.

He scored 28 goals last season, tied for the most in the 5A and 6A.

“He’s definitely very humble,” said friend and teammate Caden Wait. “He makes me feel just as good as him. He makes everyone feel like they are just as good.”

Geromel’s soccer story started at the age of three. His earliest memory is watching his parents’ favorite team on tv, the Brazilian National Team.

But the journey to be the best hasn’t been an easy one. When Geromel was 13, he lost his mother in a tragic car crash.

“It honestly pushed me even further because she always wanted me to succeed,” explained Geromel. “I knew I wanted to work hard to hopefully succeed for her as well.”

He is now using her memory as his driving force.

Geromel can add one more accolade to his resume, team captain.

“He is out here constantly throughout the week, throughout every season, throughout his club season, in the winter time, he is constantly training,” said Coach Ramirez.

Training to one day be a professional soccer player

“I love this. This is what I want,” said Geromel.