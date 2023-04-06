Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Competitive Drive!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge is back for year three under manager Ramon Borrego. The Surge opened the 2023 season on Thursday in Springfield, Missouri.

Coaches and players are happy to be back at Riverfront Stadium, one of the best facilities in the minors.

“Ever since I came here, I was like, wow, this is unbelievable,” said Wind Surge catcher Alex Isola.

His teammate, catcher Anthony Prato agrees.

“It’s so far the best spot I’ve been in with the Twins.”

The Wind Surge returned 17 players from last season. They hope the experience and leadership on the team can create the drive to return to where the season ended in both year one and year two, the Texas League Championship.

“It was a tough finish to the year. We are looking forward to getting back there,” explained Prato.

“I still think we were the better team; it’s just how baseball is sometimes,” said Isola. “First go was hot. I think we have a good routine. Ramon keeps us dialed in.”

Manager Ramon Borrego is now in his third season with the club, and his advice for a long season is simple.

“Control what you can control,” said Borrego.

That control will come from the experienced roster the Wind Surge has. Even the newer players have impressed, especially shortstop Brooks Lee, the Twin’s top prospect.

“We got some talented young guys, especially on the pitching side, but a lot of strong core position guys that are returning,” explained Isola.

The Wind Surge has the talent. Now, it comes down to putting the pieces together for another title run.

The Wind Surge home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11, against Northwest Arkansas. Click here for a schedule.