DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Panthers signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play their sport in college. For senior powerlifter Rylan Syring, her signature also etched her name into Derby history.

She became the first Panther to earn a powerlifting scholarship to college. Syring’s coach Madi Jenkins describes her as a hard worker in the weight room.

“You give her something to accomplish, and she is going to everything in her power to accomplish that goal,” said Jenkins.

The two have known each other for years. Syring’s brother went to high school with Jenkins. They reconnected about two years ago. Syring was working at the Derby Recreation Center, where Jenkins was working out.

“I told Madi that I wanted to powerlift, and she said, ‘OK,'” explained Syring. “She took me under her wing, and it’s been history ever since.”

It only took two competitions for Syring to capture the attention of Ottawa University’s powerlifting coach.

“He was at our August meet that was hosted here at the high school. I think it was like a week later, he texted me, and he was like, ‘I want to offer you a scholarship,’ and I remember, in that moment, I was just mind blown,” she explained.

“Having only powerlifted for two years, yeah, she’s on the right track. Being able to go to the collegiate level and be under college coaches. Oh my gosh. It’s just going to go above and beyond,” said Jenkins.

Powerlifting is a path Syring didn’t originally plan to take. She spent the past five years as a successful track and field athlete.

She set the school record in the long jump during her sophomore year and also ranks in Derby’s top five all-time in the high jump and 100-meter dash. She’s also qualified for the state meet seven times.

“Last year, actually, I went to indoor nationals, qualified for the junior Olympics,” said Syring.

But some health problems led her to lifting.

“I kind of want to thank God for that. You know, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that it got taken out of my life,” said Syring.

She has earned four state powerlifting records in the tested squat, untested squat, bench press, and deadlift. She hopes to soon see powerlifting become an official sport at Derby.

“I’m hoping that by people seeing that we are getting scholarship offers and that we do really apply ourselves and that we take this seriously, that they will consider letting this be an official sport,” said Syring.

For now, she is focusing on her future.

“After college, I’d love to keep going to nationals, go to Worlds. Madi’s done it, you know, and I really look up to her the most,” she said.

She is also setting the bar for other women in the sport.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to pave the way for young women and little girls and just anybody who is afraid to pick up the barbell,” added Syring.

“As females, we were always told that strength isn’t something that we have. She is setting the example that we can be strong mentally and physically,” explained Jenkins.

Syring’s next competition will be at Iron Maiden’s of the Midwest in December.