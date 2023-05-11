WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One of the best two-way players in college baseball resides right here in Wichita.

Payton Tolle is getting it done at the plate and on the mound for the Wichita State University Shockers.

“I’m going to ride this two-way train as long as I can,” explained Tolle. “It’s really fun striking guys out, but it’s also fun hitting home runs.”

We’ve seen his emotion shine on the diamond all season. Tolle has recorded 10 home runs and 41 RBI’s.

“It’s been a successful year, I’d say,” said Tolle.

And let’s not forget about the success on the mound. Tolle is the only pitcher in the American Athletic Conference with two complete games and eight wins.

“Payton Tolle has been really good for us on Saturday, kind of the anchor of our pitching staff,” explained Loren Hibbs, Wichita State baseball’s interim head coach.

The Oklahoma native started as just a hitter but began pitching more toward the end of his high school career.

“I thought I would have to pick one, but coming to Wichita State, I realized I might be more of a pitcher. Then one phone call late one night from Coach, he said, ‘We are going to let you hit,’ and I was like, ‘Well, all right,'” explained Tolle.

He has embraced the role ever since, working twice as hard to ensure his mind and body is right for the job.

“It’s just a credit to him. He listens. He works. He accepts coaching, and he competes,” said Coach Hibbs. “He exemplifies what this program is about.”

“It’s always something I wanted to do. I am thankful for Wichita State to give me this opportunity, especially Coach Hibbs,” explained Tolle.

It’s a tough job to have, but by the way Tolle plays the game, you would never tell.

“It’s fun to drive in my own runs and help myself out,” said Tolle. “It’s just a lot of fun that I get to do what I love every day instead of just once a week if I was pitching.”

Tolle’s passion and love for the game is driving Wichita State baseball back into the mix of a conference championship, something this program has not been able to say for a long time.