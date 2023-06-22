Tune into KSN News at 10 for this week's Competitive Drive!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Goddard-Eisenhower pitching star Tyner Horn is keeping his option open this summer. Horn recently announced his de-commitment from Wichita State University due to the coaching change.

A tough decision for the hometown kid who grew up going to Shocker baseball and basketball games. Eck Stadium was the ideal destination for him and his family.

Horn was recruited by Mike Sirianni, the Shocker’s former recruiting coordinator. Sirianni is now in Nebraska.

“A lot of new faces,” explained Horn. “I don’t recognize anyone there, but nothing against Brian Green. He is a great guy. It’s just not who recruited me and who I committed to.”

The same reason many Shockers entered the transfer portal.

“I was confused, to be honest. The coach that got fired had just won the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, so everyone was confused,” said Horn.

Confused but not discouraged.

Since re-opening his recruitment, Horn has been approached by 50-plus programs.

His senior season stats are impressive. Horn went 6-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA and struck out 65 batters in 38 innings.

“Changeup was a work in progress. It’s been a work in progress since I was in 8th grade,” explained Horn. “I could never figure it out, but I think this year, it’s been locked in.”

What about his favorite pitch? Easy answer.

“O2 fastball as hard as I can,” he said.

Don’t blink, or you will miss it. Horn’s fastest pitch crosses the plate at 96.5 miles per hour. A powerful fastball he hopes to bring to the next program he joins.

“I have always wanted to play Division I baseball,” explained Horn. “It has always been a dream of mine and past that in the MLB.”

“I don’t want to be the best player in the Midwest. I want to be the best player in the United States,” said Horn.