WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the Wichita Open being so soon after the NCAA Division I Golf Championship, many of the college’s best players are making their professional debuts this weekend.

Harry Hilliar was a standout for the University of Kansas this year. Now he’s a Korn Ferry Tour pro in his first tournament.

“It was a Monday down here, so I thought, why not get it going on a hot night, so I jumped down here, I qualified, and with it so close to home, it’s awesome,” Hillier explained.

Hilliar is only one of several college stars playing.

“It was only an hour and a half drive or so,” said former Oklahoma State golfer Aman Gupta. “So my plan was to play the pro-am on Sunday and Monday, and I’d fly up to Canada to start the Canadian Tour up there.”

With Gupta making his debut, the list of players also includes newly-crowned NCAA Division I national champion Cole Hammer from the University of Texas.

“It just worked well with after NCAAs,” Hammer added. “I’ve heard unbelievable things about this golf tournament, the local community supports it so much, so I was really excited to come to be a part of it, with it having so much history, and cool to have my name associated with it now.”

This elite level of competitors alongside veteran Korn Ferry tour players could spell excitement come the final round.

“I think it’s incredible,” said Wichita Open tournament director Roy Turner. “It was years ago when club pros used to try and get in this event. Now, it’s obviously the stars of tomorrow.”

