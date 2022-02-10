BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) — Emily Schweizer is the only girl wrestler at Buhler High School, but she has never let that stop her from competing at a high level.

“There started out with me and maybe a couple other girls,” Schweizer said. “But they stopped wrestling, so then it was kind of just me.”

Her coach, Mike Juby, said that she does what’s needed to get the job done. Regardless of what obstacles stand in her way.

“She’s not going to look for an easy way out,” Juby said. “She’s not going to look for some excuse to do less than what is comfortable because a lot of what we do in here isn’t comfortable.”

Her work ethic and competitive drive paid off in a big way during her sophomore season when she won her first state championship at 235.

(Courtesy: KSN)

“I really did not expect to go in and win by pin every single round,” Schweizer said.

She finished the season with a 15-1 record.

“After my last match, I had pinned her, I got up, and I started crying. I shook her hand and everything,” Schweizer said. “I ran to my coach and started crying, and I hugged them. It was a big moment.”

The job is not yet finished, though. Schweizer put in the work in the offseason, and she is looking to break out during her junior season. She’s dropped about 15 pounds and is now competing at 191.

The goal remains the same, though. Win another state title. Coach Juby believes they have every possibility to accomplish that goal.

“Everything we’re doing is predicated on, ‘we want to be back there, we want to be in the title match, and we want to win it,'” Juby said. “I don’t see any reason to believe that she is not capable of doing that.”