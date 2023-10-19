WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University Shockers women’s basketball is gearing up to take the court at Charles Koch Arena in just two weeks. Senior guard Tre’Zure Jobe is ready to be back in front of her hometown crowd.

The former Wichita South Titan transferred from Emporia State as a two-time All-American with over 2,000 career points. Now, she’s joined the Shockers, and her standards haven’t changed.

“I still have the same role that I’ve had. The only difference is I’m in a new program with just a new environment and new teammates,” said Jobe. “But I mean, the girls have been so accepting of me in my final year, so I just love it here.”

Before the season has even started, Jobe has already made herself a high-priority player.

“It’s been great for us to get an opportunity to be able to coach her, and I couldn’t ask for a better situation to be in right now,” said Shocker Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach Antwain Scales.

Wichita State University Shocker Women’s Assistant Basketball Coach Antwain Scales and Senior Guard Tre’Zure Jobe (Courtesy: GoShockersWWB)

As the preseason wraps up, Jobe explains she has no hesitation about her choice to return home.

“The coaching staff is great. I really feel like I’ve gotten a lot better. I’ve got to work on so many things. And just being home with the family, I think that’s a plus,” said Jobe.

Wichita State University Shocker Senior Guard Tre’Zure Jobe (Courtesy: GoShockersWWB)

Her family will be in the stands, and she’ll have a familiar face on the sideline. Her and Coach Scales have trained together since she was young.

“He’s been there for me, so just having him on the sideline to look at while I’m on the court that means a lot,” explained Jobe.

“Just seeing her since she was about four years old playing for bitty basketball to high school and now in college is really just a full circle dream come true for the both of us,” said Scales.

He sees Jobe as a strong addition to the Shockers.

“I mean, she’s always been a student of the game, really working hard and just being able to shoot the ball, being able to be a floor general, being able to be a leader on and off the court, those are all the intangibles that she brings to the table,” Scales added.

The two already have a history of success at Koch Arena. They claimed two high school state championship titles together at Wichita South.

“We reminisce about that and it’s just coming back full circle. And just being able to hopefully repeat history. We want to get some rings, cut down nets, just the same old thing, just like high school,” said Jobe.

The star is aiming for that meaningful moment again in her final season.

“It’s going to mean so much for us and our family here and just the hometown in general,” said Jobe.