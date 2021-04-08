‘We all get better together’: Three brothers starting for Andale baseball team

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) – With just one grade level between the three of them, Andale High School’s Spexarth brothers are used to playing on the same sports teams.

“My dad coached us in middle school, all the way up to high school,” said junior catcher Logan Spexarth. “It’s cool to be on the same field at the same time.”

Now, the three are on the same team at the high school level for Andale/Garden Plain’s baseball team.

“It’s fun, you can take things up a level,” said Logan referring to being with his brothers this season. “I have a lot more trust in them, not that I don’t trust my teammates, but they’re my brothers, so that’s just something there.”

Logan’s younger brothers, Wyatt and Paxton, are both outfielders for Andale.

“There’s definitely a competitive nature,” said freshman outfielder Paxton Spexarth. “I started last week and he didn’t, but the week before we both started, it’s fun. We’ll see what happens next week.”

“It’s just cool,” said sophomore outfielder Wyatt Spexarth. “You look around and nobody has that experience, you don’t realize until you really think about it.”

As a freshman on varsity, Paxton looks to his older brothers for guidance in his first high school baseball season. “They’re definitely good role models for me because they always do things right,” he said.

“It’s just a very cool experience for me, they help me out through everything. We all help each other,” Paxton added. “We all get better together, and it’s a great experience.”

Paxton credits his brothers for his early success at the high school level.

“I would always play up with them,” he said. “I feel like the higher level of competition helped me to where I could play up at a high school level.”

With the oldest Spexarth brother only in his junior year, the brothers will return next year to continue bonding on the baseball field. Head coach Alex Butterfield is thankful to have them another season.

“Their family has been nothing but great to us, so we’ve enjoyed being able to see the three different personalities. They are pretty different kids that come from the same family,” said Butterfield. “It’s fun to see a family atmosphere out here.”