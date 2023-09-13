WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Paul Mills and his Wichita State University men’s basketball team have gained the commitment of a talented small forward out of the ICT.

TJ Williams, a 6-foot-4-inch athlete from Wichita Heights, announced his commitment to play for the Shockers on Wednesday.

Williams is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas in the class of 2024. He ranks the No. 170 player in the nation in the class. He chose the Shockers over offers from Iowa, Missouri, North Texas and others.

The Wichita native was actually a ball boy for the Shockers when he was younger and told KSN Wichita State feels like home because it is his home.

“Wichita State really just because it’s close to home,” Williams said. “Just coming down and playing for my friends and family people I grew up against and with. Staying home and enjoying my time here. Really what they did was pave a way for us to believe that you can get somewhere from here. You ain’t got to do all of this extra stuff where you’re from. If you’re good enough, you’ll get recognized.”