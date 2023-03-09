WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Southeast High School girls’ basketball team made history in this year’s 6A sub-state final. The Lady Buffaloes beat No. 2 Liberal to qualify for state for the first time since 1988.

“It took a lot of practice over and over again,” explained head coach Donald Dixon.

“It took mental health, and you know, body and bruises,” said junior Jakhia Jones.

But the 57-51 win at Liberal High School made all those sacrifices worth it for the Lady Buffaloes. A team who broke a 35-year drought of making the state tournament.

So what made this team different than years past?

“This team was more defensive-minded, and I knew it would take us a long way,” said Dixon.

You know what they say, defense wins championships.

“They are relentless, very high-motor kids who never show signs of disappointment. They are bought in,” described Dixon.

The Lady Buffaloes had to be, they were the underdogs against Liberal, a team who had the whole town behind them.

“It felt great going against a crowd,” said Jones. “It felt like 500 people were there.”

“You could not hear anyone on our side, but that’s why you have to be locked in,” explained freshman Trinity Dixon.

The experience came to an end on Thursday when the Buffs lost to No. 3 Blue Valley Northwest at Charles Koch Arena, 57-45. Wichita Southeast still has a lot to be proud of after an incredible season.